Brazilian homeowner says 'plane crashed at my house'
The owner of the residence where a plane crashed killing all 62 on board on Friday (August 9) in Brazil said he saw the moment the aircraft exploded in his backyard. - REUTERS
The owner of the residence where a plane crashed killing all 62 on board on Friday (August 9) in Brazil said he saw the moment the aircraft exploded in his backyard. - REUTERS
The owner of the residence where a plane crashed killing all 62 on board on Friday (August 9) in Brazil said he saw the moment the aircraft exploded in his backyard. - REUTERS