S'pore automates immigration clearance for Japanese, South Koreans

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority is extending its Frequent Traveller Programme to eligible passport holders from Japan and South Korea. (TODAY photo)

SINGAPORE: Japanese and South Koreans can apply to use automated immigration clearance facilities at checkpoints in Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), in a statement on Tuesday, said that it was extending its Frequent Traveller Programme to eligible passport holders from both countries from Wednesday, TODAY reported.

To apply for the programme, citizens of the two countries must be aged six and above and have a passport with more than six months’ validity. They must also have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years, ICA said.

Enrolment in the programme is voluntary and free.

Interested travellers may apply for the programme at Changi airport’s Terminal 3, the ICA building’s visitor services centre, and at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.



