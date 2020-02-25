All 16 of Vietnam's coronavirus sufferers ‘cured’

Section
published : 25 Feb 2020 at 12:53

writer: Reuters

HANOI: All 16 people in Vietnam infected with a new coronavirus have been cured, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that no new cases have been recorded since Feb 13.

The last known patient, a 50-year-old man infected by his daughter who returned from China's central city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, has recovered and is in good condition, the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the last patient would be discharged from hospital.

The rest, including a three-month-old baby, are improving, the ministry added.

Vietnam's first report of the virus was about two Chinese citizens infected on Jan 23.

Interactive map of global virus outbreak:

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
