Tokyo Disneyland closes on virus concerns

World

published : 28 Feb 2020 at 10:15

writer: Reuters

People wearing masks queue to buy more masks at a drugstore in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
TOKYO: Tokyo Disneyland will be closed starting from Saturday through to March 15 amid an outbreak of coronavirus infections in Japan, operator Oriental Land Co Ltd said on Friday.

Both Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will be closed starting Saturday, the company said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for all schools to close to stop the coronavirus spreading. The government has also urged that big gatherings and sports events be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks.  

