Death toll tops 3,000, Italy cases rise 50%: Virus update

The global death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged past 3,000 as trading got underway Monday, and South Korea reported that its total number of infections had climbed past 4,200.

Cases were also still rising at the virus’s epicentre, with China reporting that its total number of infections had climbed to 80,026. The deadly illness first emerged in Hubei province in December and is increasingly disrupting global travel and events.

New York City, California and the Seattle area reported new coronavirus cases as Americans grappled with the prospect of a widening epidemic at home.

New York City reports first case

New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced its first positive virus case.

“We have already identified close contacts of the individual, who may have been exposed, and will take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” it said in a tweet.

The statement came hours after Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York state’s first case had been discovered in a lab in Albany, adding that there was no reason for undue anxiety and that the general risk in New York remained low. The infected woman, in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling in Iran, Cuomo said, and was in isolation at home. He said she had respiratory symptoms and was not in serious condition.

The New York Times reported earlier that a New York woman with the virus was isolated in her Manhattan home.

Seattle, King County report second virus death

Health officials in Seattle, the county seat, confirmed the deaths in a statement and also said four additional cases had been reported, bringing the the total number in the area to 10. The new infections impacted the elderly, including a woman in her 80s, another in her 90s, and two men in their 70s.

South Korea confirms hundreds of new cases

China’s neighbour confirmed 476 new cases, for a total of 4,212, according to a health ministry statement. The country’s death toll was 22 as of midnight, it said. Among the new infections, 377 were from the hard-hit city of Daegu and 68 from neighbouring North Gyeongsang province.

California county has three new cases

California’s Santa Clara County reported three new virus cases on Sunday, boosting its total infections to seven. The new cases include a man with chronic health issues and his wife, who recently visited Egypt, along with another woman who also has chronic health issues. All three are hospitalized, the health department said. The county is just south of San Francisco and includes Palo Alto and Mountain View.

US says no further drug shortages

The US has no further reports of a drug shortage because of the coronavirus outbreak in China after talking to manufacturers over the weekend, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn told a White House task force.

The agency, on Thursday, confirmed that a drug it didn’t identify was in short supply because the site used by the manufacturer in China is affected by the coronavirus.

“The FDA has gone out and worked proactively with drug manufacturers and there are 20 drugs for which the entire molecule or a critical element of the molecule is made exclusively in China,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Sunday on CBS. He said the one drug “may be in shortage for a short period of time”.

Egypt, Algeria report new cases

There were new cases reported in North African nations, as the virus spreads in the Middle East.

Egypt’s health ministry and the World Health Organization said a new case had been discovered there, the Egypt Today newspaper reported. The patient was in a stable condition and isolated in a hospital to receive treatment as his acquaintances were being checked, the newspaper said. It’s the second case reported by Egypt.

Neighbouring Algeria has two new cases, state TV reported, citing the country’s health ministry. A 53-year-old woman and her daughter were diagnosed with the illness, it said.

CDC lab examined for taint: Axios

A top federal scientist said he fears an Atlanta lab where the government made test kits for the coronavirus has been contaminated, Axios reported Sunday, citing people it didn’t identify.

The government ordered an independent investigation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, and moved manufacturing of the virus test kits to another location, Axios said.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, in a statement to Axios, said that government agencies worked together to resolve the problems with the tests.

UK to hold emergency virus meeting

The UK faces a “significant challenge” from coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell an emergency meeting on Monday.

The government’s Cobra group will approve detailed plans to tackle the outbreak, as infections are expected to rise. The number of confirmed cases jumped to 36 on Sunday, with 33 in England, one in Wales, one in Northern Ireland and one in Scotland.

The UK also is also setting up a “war room” and public information campaign to contain concern that already prompted panic buying of groceries and products such as hand sanitizers.

Twitter halts employee travel

Twitter Inc. suspended all non-critical business travel and events, a step to reduce risks that employees may become exposed to the coronavirus, the company said Sunday in a blog post.

“This policy is effective immediately and will continue until the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control deem it appropriate to step back from pandemic precautionary measures or when a vaccine becomes available,” the company said.

UN health agency rejects travel bans

The World Health Organization said blocking the entry of travellers from nations fighting the coronavirus may be counterproductive and hurt local economies.

Since the outbreak began, WHO said more than 38 countries restricted travel to or from China, epicentre of the outbreak, or other nations. The limits include denial of entry and quarantine for returning passengers. The US took those steps last month.

“Several countries that denied entry of travellers or who have suspended the flights to and from China or other affected countries, are now reporting cases of Covid-19,” the United Nations agency said Sunday in its update.

WHO continues to advise against applying travel or trade restrictions.

Scotland resident has virus after Italy visit

A patient who recently visited Italy has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Scotland, the first in the UK nation, the government said Sunday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led a meeting of the government resilience committee and will be in London Monday for a UK emergency meeting on the outbreak. The Scottish group will meet again on Monday, according to a statement.

Washington researchers link cases six weeks apart

Researchers at two Washington state health centres may have evidence suggesting the coronavirus may have been circulating, undetected in the state for six weeks, one researcher said.

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington said genetic similarities between the state’s first case on Jan 20 -- also the first in the US -- and a case announced Friday indicated the newer case may have descended from the earlier one.

“I believe we’re facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China,” tweeted Trevor Bedford, an associate professor at the Hutchinson centre. The Associated Press reported on the study earlier Sunday.

Monaco reports first virus case

Monaco on the French Riviera reported its first coronavirus case, the World Health Organization confirmed its daily update report.

The patient, a man thought to be in his 50s, is being treated in Nice as authorities try to identify who the patient came in contact with in recent days, according to a tweet from the Monaco Life news website.

France adds 30 cases

France reported an additional 30 coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 100 a day earlier, mostly located in two clusters, Director General for Health Jerome Salomon said.

He reiterated recommendations that citizens reduce their social life, avoid fragile and old people, and check their temperatures twice a day while in affected clusters or returning from risky foreign areas.

Salomon said few children have developed serious infections, possibly because their respiratory systems are less mature and thus not allowing the virus to take hold.

Italian cases increase 50%

Italy’s confirmed coronavirus infections jumped to 1,694 from 1,128 a day earlier, the nation’s emergency chief Angelo Borrelli said on Sunday.

There are 34 possible virus-linked deaths, the Italian Civil Protection official said Sunday at a Rome news conference, an increase of five from the previous day.

US plans ‘radical’ jump in tests

The US expects a significant jump in tests available to detect the spreading cornoavirus, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

“We now have 75,000 tests available out there,” Azar said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “Over the next week, that will expand radically.”

The US is ramping up testing to learn how the infection has spread to people who didn’t visit China, where the outbreak began, or other locations with multiple cases. The health agency is still investigating the death in Washington state, the first for the US, he said.