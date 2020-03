Cambodia coronavirus cases double to 24

Students leave a primary school as the government announced the closure of education institutions over the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Phnom Penh on March 14, 2020. (AFP photo)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, doubling its tally to 24.

Of the new cases, 11 were people who had travelled to Malaysia for a religious event at a mosque, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Two others who had travelled to the same ceremony had tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.