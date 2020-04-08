Singapore expands quarantine rules for all returning residents

In this file photo taken on Feb 27, 2020, a couple, wearing facemasks amid fears about the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walk past a temperature screening check at Changi International Airport in Singapore. (AFP)

SINGAPORE: All Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore will be required to serve a 14-day isolation period at dedicated facilities, the country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement on its website.

This is an expansion of previous requirements which mandated that returnees from the UK, US, France, India and Switzerland serve out quarantine in dedicated facilities.

The Ministry of Health said it had stepped up capacity and is able to accommodate fresh returnees from all countries.

Ministry says if there are unexpected capacity constraints, the country may resume allocating facilities for returnees from certain regions or countries.

Separately, the government has banned all private gatherings starting from April 8, according to a statement. Parliament passed the bill into law the day before.