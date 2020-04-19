Steady virus spread in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia

An Indonesian soldier from the Raider 112 infantry battalion puts a face mask on a woman during a distribution amid concerns of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Darul Imarah, Aceh province on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Confirmed new coronavirus cases on Sunday continued a steady rise in Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia.

Indonesia

Indonesia reported 327 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 6,575.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 47 new deaths, taking the total to 582.

The figures come a day after the chairman of the Indonesian Doctors Association said that the country's actual death toll could be nearly twice the official numbers.

In response, Yurianto told reporters in an online briefing on Sunday to "avoid the added psychological burden of untrue news".

Philippines

The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday reported 172 new infections and 12 new coronavirus deaths.

The country now has a total of 6,259 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, it said in a bulletin.

It said 56 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 572.

Malaysia

Malaysian health officials reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country's total to 5,389.

The health ministry also reported 1 new death, bringing total fatalities to 89.

In Singapore, authorities said an additional 596 cases were confirmed as of noon Sunday, bringing the total to 6,558 -- the most in Southeast Asia.

Thailand reported 32 new cases.