Malaysia says lockdown has succeeded in flattening virus curve

Muslim clerics practice social distancing while reciting terawih evening prayer at the National Mosque broadcast live stream on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur on April 24, 2020. (AFP photo)

Malaysia says its lockdown has succeeded in “flattening the curve” of coronavirus infections as the number of new cases continue to stay low, according to the health ministry.

The country is now in recovery phase as daily increases have remained in double-digits for the last two weeks, said Noor Hisham Abdullah, director-general of health. Malaysia reported 40 new cases on Monday to bring the total to 5,820, after Sunday saw only 38 additions, the smallest daily increase since March 12.

“This doesn’t mean the virus is completely resolved as we still don’t have a vaccine, but it does show that our strategy is working,” he said in a briefing in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia extended its movement restrictions until May 12 while allowing limited travel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The government has said it may let more business sectors reopen if the number of new cases continues to decline.