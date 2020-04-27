Section
Malaysia says lockdown has succeeded in flattening virus curve
Malaysia says lockdown has succeeded in flattening virus curve

published : 27 Apr 2020 at 16:59

writer: Bloomberg News

Muslim clerics practice social distancing while reciting terawih evening prayer at the National Mosque broadcast live stream on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur on April 24, 2020. (AFP photo)
Muslim clerics practice social distancing while reciting terawih evening prayer at the National Mosque broadcast live stream on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur on April 24, 2020. (AFP photo)

Malaysia says its lockdown has succeeded in “flattening the curve” of coronavirus infections as the number of new cases continue to stay low, according to the health ministry.

The country is now in recovery phase as daily increases have remained in double-digits for the last two weeks, said Noor Hisham Abdullah, director-general of health. Malaysia reported 40 new cases on Monday to bring the total to 5,820, after Sunday saw only 38 additions, the smallest daily increase since March 12.

“This doesn’t mean the virus is completely resolved as we still don’t have a vaccine, but it does show that our strategy is working,” he said in a briefing in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia extended its movement restrictions until May 12 while allowing limited travel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The government has said it may let more business sectors reopen if the number of new cases continues to decline.

MOST RECENT
Business

Media ad spending set to drop 15%

Spending on media advertising is projected to drop 15% to 77 billion baht this year as the coronavirus pandemic causes brands to tighten their budgets amid a weak economy, according to researcher Media Intelligence (MI).

17:33
Thailand

Ubon police chief accused of rudely refusing airport health check

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The police chief of Ubon Ratchathani has been transferred after allegedly refusing to comply with health screening procedures when his flight landed at the provincial airport.

16:59
World

Malaysia says lockdown has succeeded in flattening virus curve

Malaysia says its lockdown has succeeded in “flattening the curve” of coronavirus infections as the number of new cases continue to stay low, according to the health ministry.

16:59