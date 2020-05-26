Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hong Kong to resume airport transits, reopen karaoke parlours
World

Hong Kong to resume airport transits, reopen karaoke parlours

published : 26 May 2020 at 10:28

writer: Bloomberg News

Social distancing signs are seen at the Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China May 7, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
Social distancing signs are seen at the Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China May 7, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Hong Kong will further ease social-distancing measures this week as concern over the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Karaoke parlours, bathhouses, party rooms and nightclubs will be allowed to return to business starting this Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a regular press briefing. Transit services will gradually resume at the Hong Kong International Airport starting June 1, she said.

“The epidemic has eased,” she said. “We are resuming daily activities in society and economy step by step.”

The government last week extended other restrictions -- including a ban on gatherings of more than eight people -- through June 4. The date, the anniversary of Tiananmen Square, typically sees larger rallies in Hong Kong.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Elderly couple killed, son injured in crash

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An elderly couple were killed when a car driven by their son crashed into a roadside tree in Hua Sai district late on Monday night, police said.

13:59
World

WHO stops hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns

GENEVA: The WHO suspended trials of the drug that Donald Trump has promoted as a coronavirus defence, fuelling concerns about the US president's handling of the pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

13:45
Thailand

Thamanat targeted for impeachment over Australian criminal record

The Move Forward Party will seek the impeachment of MP and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompaw over his criminal record in Australia, a party spokesman said on Tuesday.

13:39