Visitors to Cambodia must pay $3,000 deposit

Payment on arrival to cover cost of Covid-19 tests and related services

Travellers entering Cambodia will be required to pay a US$3,000 deposit by cash or credit card for “Covid-19 service charges” at the airport upon arrival, and have $50,000 in travel insurance cover, the government has announced.

A message posted on the Twitter account of the Office of the Prime Minister and dated June 16 contains a detailed list of related charges approved by the Ministry of Health and the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation.

Upon arrival at the airport, travellers will have to pay a $5 charge for transport to a testing centre, followed by $100 for a Covid-19 test. An overnight stay at a stipulated hotel or “waiting centre” while waiting for results costs $30, and a further $30 per day is charged for three meals.

Other charges include $15 for laundry, $5 daily for medical surveillance and $3 for security services.

The remainder of the deposit will be returned provided the passenger, and the rest of the people on their flight, have negative test results. Even so, they must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in their chosen accommodation.

Travellers must report daily to medical officers and undergo a second Covid-19 swab test on the 13th day. A valid health certificate to leave the country will cost another $30.

The charges apply to all travellers except those on diplomatic or official government business, authorities said.

A traveller who tests positive and shows symptoms requiring hospital treatment will be taken to a state hospital and undergo up to four tests for Covid-19 costing $100 each. Should the traveller die, a funeral and cremation will cost $1,500.

All of these costs will also be automatically deducted from the $3,000 deposit.