Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak
World

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

published : 27 Jul 2020 at 12:53

writer: Reuters

A health worker gets the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)
A health worker gets the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

HANOI: Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday.

The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in the tourism hot spot of Danang.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

HANOI: Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday.

12:53
Thailand

Tourists flock to Khao Yai for long holiday

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A large number of tourists have flocked to the Khao Yai National Park in this northeastern province for a long holiday from Saturday to Tuesday, causing heavy traffic along the road to the park.

11:56
Business

Record high

Gold hit a record high as investors rushed into the safe-haven on concerns about China-US tensions, a spike in virus infections and a lack of progress on US new stimulus bill.

11:45