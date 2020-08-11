Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines’ Duterte accepts Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine offer
World

Philippines’ Duterte accepts Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine offer

published : 11 Aug 2020 at 10:15

writer: Bloomberg News

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during his State of the Nation Address at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines July 27, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during his State of the Nation Address at the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines July 27, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted Russia’s offer of its coronavirus vaccine, volunteering to take the first shot as a gesture of trust and gratitude.

“When the vaccine arrives, I will have myself injected in public. Experiment on me first, that’s fine with me,” Duterte said in a briefing on Monday night. The Philippines is ready to assist Russia in clinical trials and local production, he said.

The Philippines has 136,638 confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest in Southeast Asia. On Monday, it reported new infections of 6,958, the largest daily increase which the Department of Health attributed to an error in its database that failed to count earlier test results.

Duterte last month said he also asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help the Philippines get priority access to a Covid-19 vaccine.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tour boat sinks, 1 dead, another missing

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: One tourist drowned and another, an elderly man, was missing after a sightseeing boat capsized during a rainstorm in Thong Nian Bay, off Khanom district of this southern province on Monday.

11:05
Business

Singapore sees slow recovery as economy plunges by record

Singapore’s economy suffered a bigger contraction in the second quarter than previously estimated, signalling a long recovery ahead for the trade-reliant nation.

10:50
World

Defying China, Hong Kongers rush to buy pro-democracy newspaper

HONG KONG: Hong Kongers rushed to buy copies of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Tuesday in a show of support for its owner, who was arrested a day earlier as police rounded up critics of China.

10:45