Covid continues march across Philippines, Indonesia
World

published : 13 Sep 2020 at 16:14

writer: Reuters and online reporters

In this Aug 12, 2020 photo, a resident walks past jeepneys serving as temporary homes parked along a road in Manila. Jeepney drivers have not picked up passengers in Manila since March when the popular minibuses were forced off the road by a coronavirus lockdown that has left millions out of work. (AFP)
In this Aug 12, 2020 photo, a resident walks past jeepneys serving as temporary homes parked along a road in Manila. Jeepney drivers have not picked up passengers in Manila since March when the popular minibuses were forced off the road by a coronavirus lockdown that has left millions out of work. (AFP)

JAKARTA/MANILA: While cases of Covid-19 remained under control in Thailand with just seven new infections – all imported – logged on Sunday, the virus continued to ravage Indonesia and the Philippines, with both Southeast Asian neighbours logging more than 3,000 new cases and more than 70 deaths.

Indonesia on Sunday reported 3,636 new coronavirus infections and 73 new deaths, data from the Health Ministry's website showed.

The latest report brought the total number of infections there to 218,382 and deaths to 8,723, the highest number of deaths in Southeast Asia.

The country's capital Jakarta will reimpose stricter wide-scale restrictions starting on Monday to control the spread of the virus in the megacity.

Meanwhile, the Philippines on Sunday recorded 3,372 new coronavirus cases and 79 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the country's confirmed cases of infections had risen to 261,216, the highest in the region, while its death toll had climbed to 4,371. 

