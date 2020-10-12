Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysia to impose movement restrictions in KL over Covid-19
World

Malaysia to impose movement restrictions in KL over Covid-19

published : 12 Oct 2020 at 16:33

writer: Reuters

Police stand guard at the thermal screening point at the entrance of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia, on Oct 6. (Photo:Reuters)
Police stand guard at the thermal screening point at the entrance of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia, on Oct 6. (Photo:Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday announced that it will impose some restrictions on movement in its capital city and in the neighbouring state of Selangor from Wednesday, as the country grapples with a fresh surge of coronavirus cases.

The government will bring in curbs on activities, ranging from attending schools and places of worship to playing sports, from Oct 14 till Oct 27, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

"However, all economic activities in Selangor, the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be allowed to operate as usual," Ismail Sabri said in an address broadcast over Facebook Live.

The minister said the government will also extend limited movement restrictions to the entire state of Sabah, a key palm oil producing state.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

No charges for train engineer, police say

The engineer of a freight train that collided with a bus, killing 19 people on a railway in Chachoengsao's Muang district on Sunday, will not be prosecuted, provincial police said.

12 Oct 2020
Business

Thailand to make, supply AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Thailand has agreed to manufacture and supply AstraZeneca Plc's experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the kingdom and other nations in the region, the British and Thai governments said on Monday.

12 Oct 2020
Thailand

'Thanathorn out'

A royalist group rallies outside an office building owned by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s family for the second time in less than a month to "expel" him from the country.

12 Oct 2020