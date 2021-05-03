Indonesia finds two cases of Indian Covid-19 variant in Jakarta

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination station, as a mass vaccination programme continues in Jakarta on Friday. (Reuters photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded two cases of a highly infectious Covid-19 variant first identified in India in the capital Jakarta, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday.

"There were two new mutations that entered. One from India, with two incidents in Jakarta and one from South Africa in Bali," Budi told a virtual conference. Another official confirmed the two cases were the B.1.617 variant, first detected in India.

Indonesia last week stopped issuing visas for foreigners who had been in India in the previous 14 days.

Malaysia has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, Malaysian Health Minister Adham Baba said on Sunday.