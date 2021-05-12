Activist 'Rung' says she has Covid-19 after weeks in jail

Protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul (centre) reacts as she leaves prison after being granted bail, at the Central Women's Correctional Institute in Bangkok on May 6. She spent eight weeks in detention while awaiting trial on charges incuding lese majeste. (Photo: Reuters)

Another leader from the anti-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus, after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges including lese majeste.

Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was released last week on bail after being held in pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus after being released.

Two other protest leaders are reported to have tested positive to Covid-19 while in custody.