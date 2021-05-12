Activist 'Rung' says she has Covid-19 after weeks in jail
published : 12 May 2021 at 11:13
writer: Reuters
Another leader from the anti-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus, after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges including lese majeste.
Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was released last week on bail after being held in pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus after being released.
Two other protest leaders are reported to have tested positive to Covid-19 while in custody.