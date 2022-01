Record daily Covid-19 infections in Philippines

Health workers check identification documents of people queueing up for coronavirus swab tests outside a gymnasium in Manila on Jan 7, 2022, as infections driven by the Omicron variant have tripled in the last two days in the nation's capital. (Photo: AFP)

MANILA: The Department of Health of the Philippines reported a record 26,458 confirmed new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

In a bulletin, it said confirmed cases have exceeded 2.93 million, while deaths have reached over 52,000 as 265 fatalities were recorded on Saturday. The previous daily record in Covid-19 cases was 26,303 on Sept 11, 2021.