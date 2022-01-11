Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
WHO warns against treating Covid-19 like flu
World

WHO warns against treating Covid-19 like flu

published : 11 Jan 2022 at 18:50

writer: Reuters

Healthcare workers wait for people to be tested for COVID-19 in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)
Healthcare workers wait for people to be tested for COVID-19 in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned against treating Covid-19 as an endemic illness-like flu, rather than as a pandemic, saying the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant has not yet stabilised.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday it may be time to change how it tracks Covid-19's evolution to instead use a method similar to how it follows the flu, because its lethality has fallen. That would imply treating the virus as an "endemic illness", rather than a pandemic.

"We still have a huge amount of uncertainty and a virus that is evolving quite quickly, imposing new challenges. We are certainly not at the point where we are able to call it endemic," WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told a press briefing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Raids nab alleged major drug trafficker

Police arrested an alleged major drug trafficker in Songkhla and seized assets worth over 54 million baht for examination during raids in several provinces on Tuesday morning.

18:06
Thailand

Forces told to be 'politically neutral' in by-elections

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the armed forces to remain politically neutral in the upcoming by-elections in Bangkok, Chumphon and Songkhla and support the polls.

17:55
World

Myanmar teak exports to US bypassing coup sanctions: activists

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of teak from Myanmar were exported to American companies last year, circumventing US sanctions imposed to deny the junta millions of dollars in profits, an activist group said Tuesday.

17:50