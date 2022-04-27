Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail
World

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail

published : 27 Apr 2022 at 11:08

writer: Reuters, AFP

In this file photo taken on March 30, 2016, Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, and Myanmar's military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, right, arrive for a handover ceremony at the presidential palace in Naypyidaw.(Photo: AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 30, 2016, Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, and Myanmar's military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, right, arrive for a handover ceremony at the presidential palace in Naypyidaw.(Photo: AFP)

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail, according to a source with knowledge of the proceedings.

The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against the Nobel laureate, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The source declined to be identified because her trials are being held behind closed doors.

 

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law -- although she will remain under house arrest while she fights other charges.

Journalists have been barred from attending the special court hearings in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.

She is also on trial for breaching the official secrets act, where she is accused alongside detained Australian academic Sean Turnell.

More than 1,700 people have been killed and over 13,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

 

 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail, according to a source with knowledge of the proceedings.

11:08
Thailand

Muslims oppose Guan Yin statue construction plan in Songkhla

SONGKHLA: Muslim people and religious leaders in Thepha and Chana districts of this southern province have voiced their opposition to a plan by TPI Polene Power Plc (TPIPP), a major waste-to-energy power plant operator, to build a large statue of Guan Yin, the goddess of compassion in Chinese mythology, in a Muslim community.

10:40
World

Singapore executes mentally disabled man

A mentally disabled Malaysian man was executed in Singapore on Wednesday, his family said, after losing a long legal battle and despite a storm of international criticism and appeals for clemency.

09:58