Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia to drop outdoor mask mandate
World

Indonesia to drop outdoor mask mandate

published : 17 May 2022 at 19:06

writer: Reuters

People wearing protective masks walk through a platform of a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
People wearing protective masks walk through a platform of a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA: Indonesia will no longer require people to mask up outdoors, its president said on Tuesday, as Covid-19 infections decline in the Southeast Asian country.

As "the pandemic is getting more and more controlled," President Joko Widodo said in a statement that masks are no longer required outdoors.

But masks must still be worn indoors and on public transportation, he said, also recommending that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions or coughs continue to use them as well.

The new mask rules are set to take effect on Wednesday.

Indonesia will also ease testing requirements for foreign and domestic travellers, the president added, without giving details.

The latest easing of pandemic restrictions in Indonesia follows countries like Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia which also dropped their outdoor mask mandates in recent weeks.

Indonesia's daily coronavirus cases have declined since the last peak in February, although the government has said it is monitoring the possibility of an uptick after the annual mass exodus during the Eid-al-Fitr holiday earlier this month.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia to drop outdoor mask mandate

JAKARTA: Indonesia will no longer require people to mask up outdoors, its president said on Tuesday, as Covid-19 infections decline in the Southeast Asian country.

19:06
Thailand

Dual-ballot amendments almost ready for parliament

Amendments to two organic laws to accommodate dual-ballot elections are expected to be submitted to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai on May 24, according to Sathit Pitutecha, chairman of the panel scrutinising the two laws.

18:19
Thailand

Teen suicide prompts school probe

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong has ordered that officials expedite an investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl who hung herself after a student counsellor advised her to change schools, as her mother wanted.

18:02