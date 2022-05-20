Japan to double limit on foreign arrivals from next month

Japan will next month double its limit on foreign arrivals to 20,000 a day, the top government spokesperson said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that travellers from most countries would not be required to provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests, nor would they have to quarantine on arrival.

This included people from all other members of the Group of Seven (G7), the source of 80% of foreign entrants in Japan.

Japan is accepting business travellers, foreign students and academics but not tourists, except a limited number in a trial of package tours.

Matsuno said experience with the trials would be used in later decisions to further reopen.