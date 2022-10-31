China's Xi Jinping to attend Apec summit: Foreign Minister Don
published : 31 Oct 2022 at 17:10
writer: Bloomberg
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok next month, according to Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.
Mr Xi has confirmed his visit to Thailand as one of the “special guests” of the government, Mr Don told reporters in Bangkok Monday. The government is awaiting confirmation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance for the meeting, he said.
The US will send Vice President Kamala Harris to the summit, Mr Don said.