China's Xi Jinping to attend Apec summit: Foreign Minister Don

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during a visit to the Far East Street exhibition on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia on Sept 11, 2018. Both leaders are expected to attend the Apec summit in Bangkok. (Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok next month, according to Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Mr Xi has confirmed his visit to Thailand as one of the “special guests” of the government, Mr Don told reporters in Bangkok Monday. The government is awaiting confirmation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance for the meeting, he said.

The US will send Vice President Kamala Harris to the summit, Mr Don said.



