North Korea fires ballistic missile, says Seoul
World

published : 9 Nov 2022 at 14:22

writer: AFP, Reuters

Debris of a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters that was identified as parts of a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile is seen at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile Wednesday, Seoul's military said, the latest launch from Pyongyang following a record-breaking testing blitz earlier this month.

"North Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The launch is the latest in a record year of missile testing by the North, including an ICBM test last week, at a time of growing fears that Pyongyang under leader Kim Jong Un could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

