Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indo-Pacific economic talks begin
World

Indo-Pacific economic talks begin

Fair trade and clean energy among areas in focus for 14 countries gathered in Australia

published : 10 Dec 2022 at 16:56

writer: Kyodo News

US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launch event in Tokyo in May this year. (Reuters File Photo)
US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launch event in Tokyo in May this year. (Reuters File Photo)

Japan, the United States, Australia and other nations on Saturday opened their first in-person round of negotiations aimed at setting economic rules and standards in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s growing clout in the region.

The six-day meeting in Brisbane, Australia follows a ministerial gathering involving 14 members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which represents 40% of global gross domestic product, according to the US government.

The negotiations will centre on four pillars — fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption. The administration of US President Joe Biden has excluded politically sensitive tariff-cutting talks that are traditionally part of free trade agreements.

Under the trade pillar, the members plan to negotiate commitments in areas such as trade facilitation, which can be improved through simplified customs procedures, and agriculture, which may be facing unjustified export restrictions.

A senior Biden administration official said before the meeting that trade facilitation and agriculture are among areas that seem to have “real consensus”.

The IPEF was launched during Biden’s visit to Tokyo in May. The other partners are Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

In the first in-person ministerial meeting held in Los Angeles in September, the members agreed to start formal negotiations.

The IPEF is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to economically re-engage with the fast-growing region, after his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the United States from what was then known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal in 2017.

In October, Canada said it would seek membership to the IPEF, with the Biden administration expressing support for Canada’s bid.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Aimsaard sisters cruise into BWF final

Sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard will carry Thailand’s badminton hopes into the championship match at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday after defeating their Korean rivals for a second consecutive day on Saturday at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

10 Dec 2022
World

Nobel Peace winners slam Putin's 'insane' war

OSLO: A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, calling for the fight to continue unabated against Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “insane and criminal” invasion.

10 Dec 2022
Thailand

'Lucky' licence plate breaks record, fetches B45m

The Department of Land Transport’s auction of “auspicious” vehicle licence plate numbers on Saturday produced the highest-ever winning bid at 45.09 million baht for plate number “9 Kor Kor 9999”.

10 Dec 2022