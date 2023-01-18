Ukraine interior minister killed in helicopter crash

Two children also among 16 dead after chopper crashes near kindergarten in town near Kyiv

A soldier stands at the site where a helicopter crashed in the town of Brovary, 20 kilometres northeast of Kyiv. on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

KYIV: Ukraine’s interior minister was among 16 people, including two children, who were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside Kyiv, officials said on Wednesday.

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the crash in the town of Brovary, 20 kilometres northeast of Kyiv.

“In total, 16 people are currently known to have died,” said Igor Klymenko, the head of the national police.

Among the dead are several top officials of the interior ministry including minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy, Yevgeniy Yenin, Klymenko said.

Monastyrsky, a 42-year-old father of two, was appointed interior minister in 2021.

Twenty two people have been admitted to hospital, including 10 children.

Officials said that at the time of the crash, children and employees were in the kindergarten.

Medics and police were working at the scene.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion last year until Russian troops withdrew in early April.