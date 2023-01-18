Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ukraine interior minister killed in helicopter crash
World

Ukraine interior minister killed in helicopter crash

Two children also among 16 dead after chopper crashes near kindergarten in town near Kyiv

published : 18 Jan 2023 at 15:50

writer: AFP

A soldier stands at the site where a helicopter crashed in the town of Brovary, 20 kilometres northeast of Kyiv. on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
A soldier stands at the site where a helicopter crashed in the town of Brovary, 20 kilometres northeast of Kyiv. on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

KYIV: Ukraine’s interior minister was among 16 people, including two children, who were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside Kyiv, officials said on Wednesday.

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

There were no immediate details on the cause of the crash in the town of Brovary, 20 kilometres northeast of Kyiv.

“In total, 16 people are currently known to have died,” said Igor Klymenko, the head of the national police.

Among the dead are several top officials of the interior ministry including minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy, Yevgeniy Yenin, Klymenko said.

Monastyrsky, a 42-year-old father of two, was appointed interior minister in 2021.

Twenty two people have been admitted to hospital, including 10 children.

Officials said that at the time of the crash, children and employees were in the kindergarten.

Medics and police were working at the scene.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion last year until Russian troops withdrew in early April.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing

Seachers find the body of a third dockworker killed by Tuesday's explosion aboard a moored oil tanker on the Mae Klong river, with five people still unaccounted for.

16:16
Business

Big C lining up banks for B30bn IPO

Big C Supercenter Plc has picked Bank of America and UBS Group to advise on an initial public offering expected to be worth at least 30 billion baht, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

16:08
World

Ukraine interior minister killed in helicopter crash

KYIV: Ukraine’s interior minister was among 16 people, including two children, who were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside Kyiv, officials said on Wednesday.

15:50