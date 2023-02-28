Vietnam to name new president this week

Vo Van Thuong, 52, is said to be the front-runner to succeed the ousted Nguyen Xuan Phuc when legislators vote this week. (Photo: AFP)

HANOI: Vietnam will name a new president later this week, officials said Tuesday, after the dramatic resignation of Nguyen Xuan Phuc as part of an anti-corruption drive.

Vo Van Thuong, 52, is expected to be confirmed at an extraordinary meeting of the country’s national assembly on Thursday, official political and government sources told AFP on condition of anonymity.

His expected appointment comes during a period of significant political upheaval in Vietnam, where the all-powerful Communist Party’s anti-graft purge and factional fighting have resulted in several ministers being sacked.

Authoritarian Vietnam is run by the party, which is officially led by the general secretary, president and prime minister.

Thuong is seen as close to Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong, the most powerful man in the party and the architect of the anti-corruption campaign.

“The party central committee will meet Wednesday, while the almost 500-member national assembly will meet at its fourth extraordinary meeting Thursday,” a national assembly source told AFP.

“For sure the national assembly is meeting to vote for the presidency, which is scheduled to be given to Vo Van Thuong,” another government source said.

Thuong has served as deputy head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena since 2021.

He is also head of the party’s central propaganda department, a position that has a powerful grip over freedom of speech and the press.