Mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

There is growing anger in many countries over Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip in its bid to destroy Hamas.

MOSCOW - A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

The violence in the mostly Muslim region, which erupted amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens.

The governor of Dagestan promised that those responsible for the incident would be punished.

Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) broke through doors and barriers, with some running onto the runway, according to videos posted on social media and Russia's RT and Izvestia media.

Shortly afterwards, Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsiya announced that it had closed the airport to incoming and outgoing flights and that security forces had arrived on site.

"The situation is under control," local authorities said on Telegram.

A statement from the republic's health ministry said there had been injuries, but did not elaborate on how many or who had been hurt.

Late on Sunday Rosaviatsiya announced that the airport had been "freed" from the mob and would remain closed until November 6.

Several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars.

One protester could be seen in the videos holding a sign reading "Child killers have no place in Dagestan".

Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.

Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel's history, indiscriminately killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials.

In retaliation, Israel has relentlessly bombed the coastal strip, killing more than 8,000 people, half of them children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

- Calls for calm -

A statement Sunday evening from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said: "Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis."

Earlier Sunday, Akhmed Dudayev, the minister of information in Dagestan's neighbour Chechnya, warned on Telegram against "provocations" and called for calm in the face of rising tensions in the Caucasus.

The Dagestan government posted on Telegram appealing to those involved to stop their "illegal acts" despite their anger over the "inhumane massacre of a civilian population -- the Palestinian people.

"At the same time, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society."

Later Sunday, Sergei Melikov, the republic's governor, posted on Telegram, saying: "All Dagestanis empathise with the suffering of victims by the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine.

"But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive the appropriate assessment from law enforcement. This will be done."

The website Flightradar indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT).

The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.

- 'Culture of hatred' -

Dagestan and Chechnya are both mainly Muslim areas -- known in Russia as "republics" -- in a region that has witnessed years of violent tension with the central Russian authorities.

Earlier on Sunday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a Jewish centre in another North Caucasus republic -- Kabardino-Balkaria -- had been set on fire in the city of Nalchik.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing concern at the "appalling" videos posted on social media, said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was not an isolated incident.

It was, he said, "part of Russia's widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits and authorities".

Dagestan is Russia's southernmost territory and one of its poorest regions.

It has taken an active part in the Ukraine offensive -- with independent reports showing it has sent proportionally more men to Ukraine than many more ethnically Russian regions.

Melikov, in his statement, said the mob had betrayed Dagestanis who were "representing the republic with dignity" while fighting in Ukraine.