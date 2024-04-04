Myanmar capital military base attacked by drones

Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw. (File photo: Reuters)

NAYPYITAW - A military base in the capital of army-ruled Myanmar came under attack on Thursday by drones, the shadow government said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the information and the military government could not immediately be reached for confirmation the incident had taken place.

The National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups formed to undermine military rule in the wake of a 2021 coup, said the attack was carried out in Naypyitaw, but provided no details on the drones used or the alleged attack.

A spokesperson for the NUG's affiliate in Naypyitaw, the People's Defence Force (PDF), an armed resistance movement, said it carried out the attack under the instruction of the NUG's defence ministry. It did not provide details

Last month, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar plans to hold elections if there is peace and stability in the country.

The junta has repeatedly extended emergency rule every six months, citing the need to stabilise the country and crush its opponents, which it describes as terrorists.

It has deployed heavy artillery and fighter jets to try to suppress militias allied with a shadow government and ethnic minority insurgents, with more than 2.3 million people displaced since unrest in the wake of the coup, according to the United Nations (UN).

Critics and Western countries have said Myanmar's election would be a sham, with more than 40 parties dissolved since the coup and prohibitive rules making it difficult for new ones to form or challenge proxies of the military.