Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter ordered to pay damages

Woman assaulted when she was 12 wins court judgement in London

Gary Glitter arrives at his home in London in October 2012 after being questioned by detectives investigating the sexual abuse of children by Jimmy Savile and other people involved in the British entertainment industry. (Photo: Andy Thornley via Wikimedia Commons)

LONDON - Former British pop singer Gary Glitter was ordered on Tuesday to pay a woman £508,000 ($650,000) in damages to a woman he sexually abused when she was a child.

The 80-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, shot to fame in the 1970s as a “glam-rock” star before he was later repeatedly convicted and jailed for child sex crimes.

Gadd was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s.

One of those three victims, who said she was 12 when Gadd raped and sexually assaulted her, sued the singer at London’s High Court for damages caused by the abuse.

Judge Amanda Tipples on Tuesday awarded the woman £508,000 in damages after a hearing in March at which Gadd was not present or represented by lawyers.

The damages awarded to the woman, who is now 60 years old and cannot be named as a victim of sexual abuse, included £381,000 for loss of earnings.

Gadd could not be reached for comment. Earlier this year, he lost a bid to be released from prison on parole.

Gadd was first jailed in 1999 for possession of child pornography and later moved to Cambodia, but was deported in 2002 due to suspected sex offences.

In 2006, a Vietnamese court convicted him of committing obscene acts with two girls aged 10 and 11 and sentenced him to four years in jail.

On completion of his sentence, Gadd flew to Thailand after being expelled from Vietnam. On arrival in Bangkok he tried faking illness to avoid having to board a flight to Britain.

On his return to Britain he was placed on a sex offenders’ list but was later arrested and convicted of indecently assaulting three girls. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015. He was released in February 2023 but was returned to jail the following month for breaching the conditions of his release.

His request for parole was denied in February this year.