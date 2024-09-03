Philippines spots 200 Chinese ships, most this year, amid tensions

FILE PHOTO: A Philippine Coast Guard ship is seen surrounded by Chinese maritime militia vessels and a Chinese Coast Guard ship during a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, Oct 4, 2023. (Reuters)

The Philippines said it has monitored the highest number of Chinese ships in the South China Sea this year, as Beijing projects its naval power amid renewed tensions with Manila.

Some 203 Chinese vessels were spotted near nine Philippine outposts and other key areas in the contested waterway in the past seven days, higher than the 163 ships tracked the week prior, according to the Philippine Navy.

The surge can be attributed to the recent attention on Sabina Shoal, Philippine Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told reporters Tuesday. Other areas with increased Chinese presence include Pag-asa Islands and Iroquois Reef, according to the Navy.

“The increase in numbers will not justify their illegal presence,” Trinidad said. Beijing has maintained that its presence in the South China Sea — which it claims almost in its entirety — is lawful.

Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships collided again at Sabina Shoal over the weekend, an incident that shows the two nations’ maritime dispute has opened a new flashpoint.