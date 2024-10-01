US: Iran planning missile strike on Israel

Move seen as response to Israeli ground troops going after Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Smoke rises after an Israeli Air Force strike on a village in southern Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The United States has “indications” that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, according to a senior White House official.

The US is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against the possible attack, which would carry severe consequences for Iran, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

The warning comes after Israeli forces moved into southern Lebanon in an escalation of its campaign against Tehran-backed Hezbollah. An Israeli military spokesman said that the country was prepared for both defensive and offensive operations.

Any strike by Iran would be its second direct attack on Israel in almost six months. In April, it launched hundreds of drones and missiles. Most of the those were destroyed by air defence systems deployed by Israel, the US and UK alongside other allies.

Israel responded to the attack in a more limited manner and neither side extended the hostilities further.

Oil prices surged about 3% after news of the potential strike, while gold and Treasuries also rose. Shares of US weapons-makers also rose with Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp all erasing earlier losses to trade at least 2% higher.

Troops began what Israel said were “targeted ground raids” alongside air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and the army later reported “intense fighting”. Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets in response and millions of Israelis have moved to shelters, the Israel Defense Forces has said.

Israel’s confrontation with Iran through Hezbollah escalated on Friday after the assassination of the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a massive airstrike in southern Beirut.

Iran has vowed to strike Israel in retaliation for that attack, as well as the suspected-Israeli killing of the Hamas political leader while in Tehran, although its response has so far been restrained.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday that the army is widening its operations with the aim of dismantling Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, after ground raids started shortly before midnight local time.

Lebanese media said heavy shelling took place in four villages, and dozens of vehicles left border towns after the Israeli army told residents to leave.