Embattled Korean president might dodge impeachment

Members of Yoon’s party boycotting vote even though leader has called for his suspension

Listen to this article

Protesters take part in a rally calling for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, outside the National Assembly in Seoul on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL - A motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on the brink of failing on Saturday, after lawmakers from his ruling party boycotted the ballot despite huge protests outside parliament.

Members of the People Power Party decided to oppose the impeachment vote, as well as a special counsel investigation into the first lady, the Yonhap News agency reported.

The People Power members then streamed out of the main chamber of the National Assembly, a live video feed showed, even as tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside the building demanding that Yoon step down.

Opposition parties need a handful of votes from Yoon’s party to pass the impeachment bill they introduced after Yoon attempted to impose martial law earlier this week.

The opposition has a majority in the 300-seat assembly but needs the support of at least eight MPs from the People Power Party to secure the 200 votes required for impeachment to pass.

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, on Friday called for Yoon to be suspended, saying the risk of him remaining in office was too high.

While it isn’t clear how widely Han’s views are shared within the party, his faction holds about 20 lawmakers, and they were among those who joined with the opposition in the early-morning hours of Wednesday to vote down the martial law order. If they stay united, that would be enough to swing the vote against Yoon.

Parliament also rejected a bill proposing a special investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee, who has faced numerous allegations, including accepting gifts such as a Christian Dior handbag from a pastor and manipulating shares.

Last month Yoon said the allegations were false, accusing critics of “demonising my wife”.

Yoon apologised on Saturday morning but stopped short of resigning. In a nationally televised speech that lasted just over two minutes, said he was deeply sorry for causing anxiety and discomfort, and bowed his head before the cameras.

The speech was Yoon’s first appearance in public since Wednesday morning, when he succumbed to public pressure to rescind his order.

The brief period the country lived under martial law harked back to painful memories of the dictatorships in the 1980s, making Yoon even more unpopular with South Koreans and isolating him from his own party.