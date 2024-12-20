Malaysia accepts proposal to resume search for flight MH370

The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on March 31, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia is negotiating terms and conditions with Ocean Infinity after accepting its proposal to search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The search will be conducted in a new area estimated at 15,000 square kilometres in the southern Indian Ocean, according to Loke. The endeavour will be based on the "no find, no fee" principle, he added.

Flight 370 departed from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, with an intended destination of Beijing. However, it lost contact with air traffic control less than an hour after take-off, when the plane was over the South China Sea, and was never seen again.

All 227 passengers and 12 crew members are presumed dead.