Passenger plane and helicopter collide over Washington

Multiple agencies have responded to the collision of a passenger jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

WASHINGTON - A passenger jet from Kansas crashed into the Potomac River after colliding in midair with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights.

United States President Donald Trump "has been made aware of this situation and tragically it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet", Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

There was no immediate information about how many people were aboard either aircraft or about casualties, but the plane involved, a Bombardier regional jet, can carry up to 78 passengers.

Reuters reported that at least two bodies have been recovered following the collision.

"While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities,” said Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan airport, and Washington’'s police said on X that “multiple agencies” were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

Police said fireboats had joined the operation on the Potomac River, where any work was complicated by the fact it was dark and close to freezing. Dozens of fire trucks could be seen headed toward the airport.

The FAA said a PSA Airlines Bombardier regional jet "collided in midair" with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter as it approached for landing at Reagan at around 9pm local time. The plane had left from Wichita, Kansas.

PSA Airlines is a subsidiary of American Airlines. The Sikorsky H-60, commonly known as the Blackhawk, can carry as many as up to 15 people including crew.

On its website, American Airlines said in a statement: "We're aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."