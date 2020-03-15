Section
Internal Trade Department chief transferred over mask shortages
Business

published : 15 Mar 2020 at 15:09

writer: Post Reporters

Buyers queue up to buy cheap masks from the Internal Trade Department in Bangkok's Klong Toey area on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday ordered the immediate transfer of the Internal Trade Department chief to the Prime Minister's Office over his handling of the mask issue.

The order said department director-general Vichai Pochanakit will now work under the PM's Office after public complaints about the supply of protective masks.

The government is under heavy criticism over the shortages of the masks, and their infllated prices. Buyers have been facing long queues across the country as they attempt to buy masks amid growing fears of the coronavirus.

Mr Vichai was the most senior bureaucrat to be moved to an inactive post following the pubic outcry on the issue.

