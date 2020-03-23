THAI Smile grounds international flights

THAI Smile international flights are grounded from Monday. (THAI Smile photo)

THAI Smile has suspended all international routes amid worldwide air travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation of its international flights started on Monday, the airline said, adding that its domestic routes continue normally.

Passengers holding international tickets can receive a full refund without any charges, the airline said.

THAI Smile has joined other Thai airlines, including Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Thai Lion Air and Vietjet, in suspending international services after the pandemic led to a sharp decline in the numbers of air travellers.