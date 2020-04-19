Virus outbreak forces more layoffs at Thai Lion Air

Thai Lion Air planes are among aircraft seen parked on the tarmac of Don Mueang airport after the airline suspended flights. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thai Lion Air is reducing its workforce again amid the freezing of its business due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The airline informed its staff in a statement last week that almost 120 employees with less than a year's experience would be let go on the understanding that they would be the first priority for recruitment in the future if business returns to normal.

Thai Lion Air on Sunday dismissed speculation that it will permanently close down its operations in Thailand, saying domestic flights will be ready to resume from May 1 after the end of the emergency decree.

The country is under the emergency decree until the end of this month.

The local affiliate of the Indonesian budget carrier is among other Thai airlines seeking a financial cushion from the government after its entire fleet was grounded this month.

As the coronavirus started to spread widely, Thai Lion gradually shrank its fleet size. Its reduction from 34 to 17 aircraft brought the first batch of layoffs -- of 169 staff -- on March 20.