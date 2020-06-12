Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Phuket airport reopening on Saturday
Business

Phuket airport reopening on Saturday

Carriers gearing up to offer flights from Tuesday

published : 12 Jun 2020 at 19:19

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

A worker cleans seats at Phuket airport on Thursday to prepare for the reopening scheduled for Saturday. (Photo from Phuket airport Facebook account)
A worker cleans seats at Phuket airport on Thursday to prepare for the reopening scheduled for Saturday. (Photo from Phuket airport Facebook account)

PHUKET: The airport on this resort island will be open for business on Saturday after receiving the green light on Friday from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

However, it is not clear whether any domestic flights will be landing or taking off in Phuket over the weekend. Carriers including Thai AirAsia had been making plans earlier to resume flights starting from Tuesday.

The announcement on Friday by the aviation regulator simply added Phuket International Airport to the list of airports already allowed to operate limited domestic flights and specially authorised international flights to repatriate tourists stranded in Thailand. Phuket airport was already operating the latter throughout the long lockdown.

Phuket, which was subjected to one of the most stringent lockdowns in the country, has had no local coronavirus infections for 19 days. Local authorities reopened all of the island’s beaches last Saturday.

The Provincial Communicable Disease Committee on Friday reiterated the need to continue with social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings to prevent any new Covid-19 cases.

The island is heavily dependent on tourists to keep its economy afloat, and the virus outbreak has devastated many related sectors, including property.

The CAAT had banned domestic flights to and from Phuket since April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The province earlier planned to open the airport on May 16 and received the go-ahead from the CAAT. However, the aviation regulator was overruled by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CSSA) due to health concerns.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said before the CCSA meeting on Friday that there were no reasons to continue the shutdown of Phuket airport as the province had seen no new infections for 19 days, and after the reopening of Suvarnabhumi and other major airports for regular flights.

Inbound international flights remain banned at all Thai airports until the end of the month. Authorities are now discussing the possibility of opening up to limited arrivals under the “travel bubble” concept, but the timing remains to be determined.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Domestic tourism perks take shape

The government will offer a 3,000-baht subsidy on 5 million hotel rooms and a 40% discount on airline tickets to Thai tourists next month, under a 20-billion-baht programme to revitalise the tourism industry.

19:33
Business

Open at last

Phuket airport will reopen for domestic flights on Saturday as no new coronavirus infections have been reported on the resort island for 19 consecutive days.

19:19
Thailand

Natapol won't rule out PPRP secretary-general role

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan has not ruled out the possibility of becoming the new secretary-general of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) as it prepares for a major overhaul.

18:34