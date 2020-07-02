Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chansin to lead Thai Airways
Business

Chansin to lead Thai Airways

published : 2 Jul 2020 at 04:45

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Chansin: Former PTT president
Chansin: Former PTT president

Thai Airways International (THAI) has appointed Chansin Treenuchagron, a former president of the state-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, as acting president.

THAI on Wednesday informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand of Mr Chansin's appointment, which was approved by a special board meeting. The appointment takes effect today.

The former president of PTT Plc joined the THAI board last month. He replaces Chakkrit Parapuntakul, who resigned as acting president but remains the company's second vice chairman.

Mr Chansin's appointment as acting president effectively ended his position as THAI's independent executive.

The top-level change comes after the airline filed for debt rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court, which is scheduled to decide whether to admit the case on Aug 18.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Standing to lose

Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to US$3.3 trillion due to Covid-19 restrictions, with Thailand standing to lose $47 billion, according to a UN study.

08:20
Business

CPTPP discord delays entry

Given the contentious debate about whether the country should join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Thailand is unlikely to be able to submit a formal request to join the controversial pact within this year.

07:55
Life

Sheeran, Stones back urgent call to aid UK live music

Some 1,500 acts including Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones urged the British government Thursday to save the country's live music industry from collapsing because of the coronavirus.

07:45