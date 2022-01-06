Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Exim Bank touts life support for airlines
Business

Exim Bank touts life support for airlines

published : 6 Jan 2022 at 06:55

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

Aircraft of Thai AirAsia and Thai Airways International are parked at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Aircraft of Thai AirAsia and Thai Airways International are parked at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Thailand has provided financial assistance to local airlines totalling more than 6.2 billion baht to increase their liquidity and restructure their debt, says bank president Rak Vorrakitpokatorn.

He said the financial aid includes the suspension of loan repayments and debt rescheduling, with a total debt value of 3.5 billion baht.

These relief measures are in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has adversely impacted the tourism sector.

The bank also provided loans of 2.7 billion baht to the local airlines to boost their liquidity and retain employment.

Late last year the Thai tourism industry improved as more people travelled, especially during November and December.

Mr Rak said Exim Bank has been closely monitoring the pandemic situation in the early part of this year to see if the number of infections is rising and whether that is affecting people's travels.

The bank uses this information to assess how much financial assistance to offer its clients, he said.

Mr Rak said state-run banks have to continue supporting virus-hit businesses so they can maintain operations during the pandemic.

These businesses need to be reinforced so they can drive the economy after the end of the pandemic, he said.

A Finance Ministry source who requested anonymity said Exim Bank had set aside financial assistance of around 20 billion baht for the aviation sector.

When considering whether to help local airlines, the bank will prioritise those with plans to retain staff, said the source.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Holiday road toll wrap: 333 killed, 2,672 injured

A total of 333 people lost their lives and 2,672 were injured in 2,707 road accidents nationwide during the seven deadly days of the New Year holiday, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Boontham Letsukheekasem said on Wednesday.

16:56
World

Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights from 8 countries

Hong Kong announced strict new anti-coronavirus controls on Wednesday, banning flights from eight nations, shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after the Omicron variant was detected within the city.

16:06
Thailand

Thaksin reveals plan to return home this year

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is living in self-exile in Dubai, says he plans to return to Thailand "serve the people and the country" this year, but only his daughter Paethongtan will be told when as it is a "great secret".

13:59