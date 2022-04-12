Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Suvarnabhumi adds more hotel counters amid reports of chaos
Business

Suvarnabhumi adds more hotel counters amid reports of chaos

published : 12 Apr 2022 at 11:23

writer: Sutthiwit Chaiyutvorakan

Inbound passengers wander the arrival hall of Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday looking for the counter handling their hotel booking. (Photo: Sutthivit Chaiyutvorakan)
Inbound passengers wander the arrival hall of Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday looking for the counter handling their hotel booking. (Photo: Sutthivit Chaiyutvorakan)

Suvarnabhumi airport has added more hotel counters for inbound passengers after reports of chaos in the passenger arrival area.

Airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said nine more counters for hotels had been added on the second floor, reserved for incoming air travellers, taking the total to 17.

The move followed complaints by airport users on social media on the weekend. Pictures showed frustrated passengers looking for the names of the hotels where they wanted to stay or had made reservations before travelling.

"Hotel staff shouted the names of their hotels and desperately shook their heads. When passengers complained to them, hotel staff told them to complain to Airports of Thailand," a post on the Twitter account @spin9 said.

Airports of Thailand manages Suvarnabhumi and other international airports in the country except Samui.

Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi have risen since the lifting of pre-travel RT-PCR testing on April 1.

AoT predicts even more passengers passing through Suvarnabhumi and other airports during Songkran.

An air traveller looks for the name of his hotel at a counter in the arrival area on Sunday. (Photo from @spin9 Twitter account)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
World

Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Russian troops were aiming to take control of the city of Mariupol on Tuesday, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, as defending forces tried desperately to hold them back.

11:45
Thailand

Tolls on 5 expressways waived for Songkran

Tolls on five expressways will be waived to speed travel and lower the costs of people returning to their home provinces during the Songkran festival, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

11:42
Business

Economy to continue recovery, but risks increase - BoT minutes

The economy will continue to recover, driven by improving local demand and foreign tourist numbers, as recent negative shocks have had a limited impact on recovery, according to minutes of the Bank of Thailand (BoT)'s last policy meeting.

11:25