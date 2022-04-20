Suvarnabhumi passengers rise 120% during Songkran holiday
published : 20 Apr 2022 at 19:09
writer: Sutthiwit Chaiyutvorakan
The number of air travellers using Suvarnabhumi airport more than doubled during the Songkran festival, an official said.
Airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said on Wednesday a total of 585,075 passengers used the country's main airport from April 9-18, a 119% jump from the Thai New Year period last year.
The official said an average of 45,006 passengers per day used the airport during the 10-day period, with a peak of 65,327 recorded on Sunday.
The figures included inbound and outbound passengers on both local and international flights.
Mr Kittipong said a total of 5,490 flights landed at Suvarnabhumi during the period, a 17% rise from last year.
Airports of Thailand Plc, the operator of Suvarnabhumi and six other airports, estimated at least 1 million people travelled by air during the recently ended festival.