Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
B36bn gets nod for Don Mueang phase 3
Business

B36bn gets nod for Don Mueang phase 3

published : 30 Nov 2022 at 07:40

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Don Mueang airport, the country's second-biggest gateway
Don Mueang airport, the country's second-biggest gateway

A budget of 36 billion baht has been approved by the cabinet for the phase-3 development of Don Mueang airport, the country's second-biggest gateway.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to the capacity-boosting project in order to alleviate congestion on the ground and in the air ahead of the opening of new connecting railway projects in the future.

The largest slice of the budget will come from Airports of Thailand (AoT) revenues with additional funds obtained from external sources.

The government spokesman said the two current passenger terminals can handle up to 30 million passengers a year. The expansion will boost that figure to 40 million.

Work under the project is divided into six segments.

The first segment will be the development of an area to the south of the airport where the construction of a third passenger terminal building with a new concourse will proceed. Also taking place is the renovation of a seven-storey car park.

Another segment will involve the development of the airport's northern side, such as the renovation of aircraft parking bays and expansion of the northern concourse as well as offices and VVIP lounges.

Other segments include the construction of a flight operation area, the renovation of passenger terminal building 1, a utility system, and environmental work.

Meanwhile, the cabinet acknowledged the national carrier had enjoyed an improved performance in operations and profits as well as an increase in liquidity since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the reopening of the borders.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said THAI is showing signs of a rapid recovery as routes suspended during the pandemic come back online.

The performances of THAI and its subsidiaries are on the rebound. The airline recently released the performance results of the company and its subsidiaries in the third quarter.

Its operating profits, excluding one-time transactions, amounted to 3.9 billion baht, compared to the 5.3-billion-baht loss in the same period last year.

Total revenue came to 32.86 billion baht, higher than during the same period last year by 582%.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Applications for hotel asset warehousing scheme decrease

The total number of hoteliers affected by the pandemic applying for the central bank's asset warehousing scheme has declined thanks to the rebound in the tourism sector, according to an executive at the Bank of Thailand.

09:04
Thailand

80% tourism jump gives Phuket boost

PHUKET: Tourism in the island province jumped 80% year-on-year from January to October, with nearly 100 billion baht now circulating in the economy, according to the Tourism Authority Office in Phuket.

09:00
Business

Thailand heads for third-straight modest rate hike as GDP recovers

The Monetary Policy Committee is set to raise its key rate by a quarter point for a third straight meeting as an accelerating economic growth aided by tourism revival risks stoking prices.

08:53