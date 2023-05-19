Flights from China surge 98%, says Aerothai

Rising flights between China and Thailand, but below pre-pandemic levels

Suvarnabhumi airport is packed with travellers on April 10. The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) said the number of flights between China and Thailand continues to increase. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The number of flights between China and Thailand continues to increase but remains below the pre-pandemic level, according to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) Co Ltd president Nopasit Chakpitak.

From October 2022 to April 2023, a total of 12,805 flights operated between both countries, representing a 98% increase compared to the same period last year, Mr Nopasit said on Friday.

An upward trend is expected, as efforts are being made to manage air traffic and ensure smooth operations, he said.

He attributed the rise in the number of flights to China's early reopening policy, which prompted many Chinese airlines to operate additional flights and increase flight frequencies. There were 1,063 flights from China in January, 1,747 flights in February, 3,082 flights in March and 4,240 flights in April.

An estimated 5,330 flights are expected from China in May, followed by 6,090 flights in June, 7,150 flights in July, 7,460 flights in August and 7,340 flights in September.

The total number of flights between October of last year and September of this year is projected to reach 46,175 flights, according to the Aerothai president.

Despite the optimistic outlook, he noted that the projected figure is still 66% lower compared to the same period in 2019.