THAI preps for visitor spike

Chai: Airline to make adjustments

Thai Airways International (THAI) is ready to support the government's efforts to attract more international visitors by adjusting its flight schedules to accommodate more tourists, particularly from China.

Chai Eamsiri, chief operating officer (CEO) of THAI, said on Monday the flag carrier will make some adjustments to some of its most popular routes ahead of the upcoming tourism high season.

He made the announcement after meeting Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in which they discussed the anticipated spike in the number of foreign arrivals this year, in light of the temporary visa waiver programme for Chinese nationals next month.

Starting on Oct 1, THAI will deploy a wide-body aircraft on one of its morning services between Bangkok and Phuket. The aircraft can accommodate 292 passengers -- 262 in Economy and 30 in Royal Silk Class. TG201 will leave Bangkok at 8am, arriving in Phuket at 9.25am, while its inbound leg, TG202, will leave Phuket at 10.20am, arriving in Bangkok at 11.50am.

THAI also plans to increase flight frequencies to various destinations in China starting on Dec 1. The flag carrier will operate six flights a week to Beijing between Oct 29 and Nov 30, but from Dec 1, THAI will operate daily flights to the Chinese capital.

Between Oct 29 and March 30, the flag carrier will operate daily flights to Shanghai and Guangzhou. Kunming, which will get three flights a week between Oct 20 to Nov 30, will also be served daily by THAI starting on Dec 1. Chengdu will also get daily flights on Dec 1.