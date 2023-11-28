Thai Airways resumes 9 domestic routes

Thai Airways International and Thai Smile Airways planes parked at Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai Airways International has resumed services on nine domestic routes for the cool season, flights previously operated by its former affiliate Thai Smile Airways.

The airline said the services will continue until March 30. It will use the Airbus A320 planes of its former subsidiary Thai Smile on the nine routes.

The resumed flights operate daily between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Narathiwat, Phuket, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani.

Phuket has 56 daily services each week, Chiang Mai 35 and Khon Kaen 28 flights.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said the airline was using 20 Airbus A320 planes along with pilots and flight attendants from Thai Smile Airways. Thai Smile's operating licence would expire in January.