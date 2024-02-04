Beijing bank may finance megaproject

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, left, visits Laem Son National Park in Ranong province on Jan 22 as part of a meeting for the Land Bridge project that aims to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea. (Photo: Government House)

The China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is interested in financing Thailand's Land Bridge megaproject, says Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The 1-trillion-baht project, connecting Ranong with Chumphon in southern Thailand, is expected to develop a logistics network while helping ease congestion in the Strait of Malacca over the next 10 years. It has also caught the eye of the Chinese.

The project comprises deep-water ports in both provinces, a motorway cutting across the land to connect the two provinces and a railway system.

After meeting the AIIB president, Mr Srettha said: "They really like our policy, particularly the Land Bridge project -- which I am confident they will take part in."

The premier added the AIIB was also interested in another government project, to upgrade airports nationwide.

"The AIIB is ready to support Thailand, not only in terms of investing but also in the matter of conducting preliminary studies, as an independent organisation," he said.

"Besides investing in infrastructure, they are also interested in the technical system and what can be done to enhance Thailand's education.

"I will have officials talk to them," Mr Srettha said.

The premier also posted on his X account that the AIIB president agreed with him that Thailand has the potential to be an economic leader in the region should the country's infrastructure development be established efficiently.

It would help fund Thailand's megaprojects including the Land Bridge or airport infrastructure development.