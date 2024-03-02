AirAsia seeks to start units in Singapore, Vietnam

An AirAsia aircraft is seen parked at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

KUALA LUMPUR - Low-cost budget carrier AirAsia is seeking to start units in Singapore and Vietnam, the Edge reported.

The company wants a presence in those markets even while recognizing it won’t be the biggest player there, the paper said, citing Tony Fernandes, chief executive officer of AirAsia’s parent Capital A Bhd.

AirAsia already has operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia is planning to ramp up flights to countries with visa-free travel such as Japan and China, according to Thai AirAsia chief executive Santisuk Klongchaiya.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin this week announced his ambitious goal to make Thailand a regional aviation centre and one of the world's five largest cargo distribution hubs.



