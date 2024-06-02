Indians' AirBnB bookings in Thailand soar

Tourists from India are pictured on arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport in November last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

More Indian tourists, especially those of Gen Y and Gen Z, are visiting Thailand. They like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket and Koh Samui but have started to look at less-known destinations, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke quoted the homestay platform Airbnb as reporting that the number of Indian travellers reserving accommodations in Thailand through Airbnb rose by about 60% during 2022 and 2023.

The number of Indian tourists looking for accommodations in Thailand through Airbnb during long holidays such as the Holi and Easter festivals soared by 200% and their top five destinations were Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi and Koh Samui, Mr Chai said.

According to the government spokesman, Gen Y and Gen Z people formed 80% of Indian travellers booking accommodations in Thailand through Airbnb. India has the biggest number of Gen Y (aged 28-43) and Gen Z people (aged 12-27) in the world.

The most desired features of accommodation reserved via Airbnb were swimming pools, beaches, national parks and famous cities.

Small groups of three to five visitors and medium-sized groups of five people and more showed the fastest growth among Indian visitors to Thailand, up by 67% and 68% respectively from last year.

The spokesman quoted Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb general manager for Hong Kong, India, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, as saying that Indian travellers had started to shift to less known destinations. This helped distribute economic growth to communities, Mr Chai said.

The government extended its visa-free scheme for Indian visitors for six months from May 11 to Nov 11.